SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.

OrionSec Security

Mid-market and enterprise security teams bleeding data through cloud APIs and employee endpoints need OrionSec Security; it stops exfiltration before it leaves your environment, which most DLP tools only log after the fact. The 99.9% uptime commitment and 24/7 alerting backed by SOC 2 certification mean you're not gambling on availability when your data is the asset being protected. Skip this if your primary concern is insider threat investigation or forensics; OrionSec is prevention-first, not built to help you reconstruct what happened after the breach.