Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. OrionSec Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by ORION. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams bleeding data through cloud APIs and employee endpoints need OrionSec Security; it stops exfiltration before it leaves your environment, which most DLP tools only log after the fact. The 99.9% uptime commitment and 24/7 alerting backed by SOC 2 certification mean you're not gambling on availability when your data is the asset being protected. Skip this if your primary concern is insider threat investigation or forensics; OrionSec is prevention-first, not built to help you reconstruct what happened after the breach.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Enterprise security platform focused on preventing data exfiltration
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs OrionSec Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
OrionSec Security: Enterprise security platform focused on preventing data exfiltration. built by ORION. Core capabilities include Data exfiltration prevention, GDPR compliance, SOC 2 certification..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. OrionSec Security differentiates with Data exfiltration prevention, GDPR compliance, SOC 2 certification.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. OrionSec Security is developed by ORION. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. OrionSec Security integrates with AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and OrionSec Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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