Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Fasoo AI-R DLP: DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services. built by Fasoo. Core capabilities include Monitoring and control of data entered into generative AI services, Pattern matching and deep learning-based sensitive information detection, Inspection of prompts and files submitted to AI platforms..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.