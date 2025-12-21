Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Fasoo AI-R DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Fasoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI across the workforce need Fasoo AI-R DLP because it's the only DLP tool purpose-built to inspect prompts before they hit ChatGPT and other LLM services, not after. It blocks sensitive data at the point of submission with real-time popup warnings and supports N2SF compliance demonstration, which matters if you're under regulatory scrutiny for AI adoption. Skip this if your organization rarely uses generative AI or if you need DLP that also covers traditional data exfiltration channels; Fasoo AI-R is narrowly focused on the AI prompt-injection problem.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Fasoo AI-R DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Fasoo AI-R DLP: DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services. built by Fasoo. Core capabilities include Monitoring and control of data entered into generative AI services, Pattern matching and deep learning-based sensitive information detection, Inspection of prompts and files submitted to AI platforms..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Fasoo AI-R DLP differentiates with Monitoring and control of data entered into generative AI services, Pattern matching and deep learning-based sensitive information detection, Inspection of prompts and files submitted to AI platforms.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Fasoo AI-R DLP is developed by Fasoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Fasoo AI-R DLP integrates with ChatGPT. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Fasoo AI-R DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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