Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Xopero Unified Protection: All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR. built by Xopero Software. Core capabilities include Plug-and-play backup appliance with pre-installed Xopero ONE software, Data deduplication and compression on source, Policy-based backups with retention and versioning..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.