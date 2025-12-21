Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Xopero Unified Protection is a commercial backup as a service tool by Xopero Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Xopero Unified Protection's appliance-first design, which eliminates the operational friction of pure software backup stacks. The on-premises hardware eliminates dependency on cloud connectivity for routine backups, and WORM-compliant immutable storage addresses ransomware recovery at the storage layer, not just the policy layer. Skip this if your organization needs multi-cloud native backup for Kubernetes or serverless workloads; Xopero's strength is traditional VM and Microsoft 365 environments where instant disaster recovery matters more than cloud-agnostic flexibility.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Xopero Unified Protection for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Xopero Unified Protection: All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR. built by Xopero Software. Core capabilities include Plug-and-play backup appliance with pre-installed Xopero ONE software, Data deduplication and compression on source, Policy-based backups with retention and versioning..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Xopero Unified Protection differentiates with Plug-and-play backup appliance with pre-installed Xopero ONE software, Data deduplication and compression on source, Policy-based backups with retention and versioning.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Xopero Unified Protection is developed by Xopero Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Xopero Unified Protection integrates with VMware, Microsoft 365, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Xopero Unified Protection serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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