Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. WatchGuard MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by WatchGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand. Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated threat hunting staff should pick WatchGuard MDR for its 24/7 managed hunting service that actually surfaces threats your alerts would miss. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through guided remediation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis per NIST DE.CM and DE.AE. Skip this if you need deep forensics and recovery orchestration; WatchGuard prioritizes the hunt and initial response over post-incident investigation depth.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated threat hunting staff should pick WatchGuard MDR for its 24/7 managed hunting service that actually surfaces threats your alerts would miss. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through guided remediation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis per NIST DE.CM and DE.AE. Skip this if you need deep forensics and recovery orchestration; WatchGuard prioritizes the hunt and initial response over post-incident investigation depth.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs WatchGuard MDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring and threat detection, Threat hunting capabilities, Guided remediation services..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. WatchGuard MDR differentiates with 24/7 security monitoring and threat detection, Threat hunting capabilities, Guided remediation services.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. WatchGuard MDR is developed by WatchGuard. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and WatchGuard MDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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