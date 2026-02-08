Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. WatchGuard MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by WatchGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset. Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated threat hunting staff should pick WatchGuard MDR for its 24/7 managed hunting service that actually surfaces threats your alerts would miss. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through guided remediation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis per NIST DE.CM and DE.AE. Skip this if you need deep forensics and recovery orchestration; WatchGuard prioritizes the hunt and initial response over post-incident investigation depth.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated threat hunting staff should pick WatchGuard MDR for its 24/7 managed hunting service that actually surfaces threats your alerts would miss. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through guided remediation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis per NIST DE.CM and DE.AE. Skip this if you need deep forensics and recovery orchestration; WatchGuard prioritizes the hunt and initial response over post-incident investigation depth.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs WatchGuard MDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring and threat detection, Threat hunting capabilities, Guided remediation services..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. WatchGuard MDR differentiates with 24/7 security monitoring and threat detection, Threat hunting capabilities, Guided remediation services.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. WatchGuard MDR is developed by WatchGuard. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Agentic SOC and WatchGuard MDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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