Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring and threat detection, Threat hunting capabilities, Guided remediation services..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.