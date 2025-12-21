Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox is a commercial malware analysis tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams handling high-volume file intake across email, web, and APIs will value MetaDefender Sandbox for its multi-layered detection that doesn't require analyst tuning; AI-driven analysis catches evasive malware and zero-days without the configuration overhead that slows other sandboxes. The tool's geofencing and brand-specific phishing detection, plus offline URL analysis for air-gapped networks, address real operational constraints most competitors ignore. Skip this if your primary need is incident response and threat hunting rather than ingestion-point filtering; MetaDefender prioritizes detection velocity over deep post-breach analysis.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
AI-driven malware sandbox for detecting evasive threats and zero-day attacks
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox: AI-driven malware sandbox for detecting evasive threats and zero-day attacks. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include AI-driven adaptive threat analysis combining static analysis, threat intelligence, and emulation, Multi-layered detection: reputation checks, deep static analysis, and dynamic fast-pass emulation, Malware configuration extraction from packed samples with IOC identification..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox differentiates with AI-driven adaptive threat analysis combining static analysis, threat intelligence, and emulation, Multi-layered detection: reputation checks, deep static analysis, and dynamic fast-pass emulation, Malware configuration extraction from packed samples with IOC identification.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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