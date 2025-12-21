Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium: Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data. built by Barracuda Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Backup of 13 critical Entra ID components, Protection beyond user identity data, Microsoft Entra ID infrastructure backup..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.