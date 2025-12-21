Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium is a commercial backup as a service tool by Barracuda Networks, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Microsoft Entra ID as their identity backbone need Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium because it backs up the 13 infrastructure components Microsoft itself doesn't, not just user accounts. The tool covers RC.RP incident recovery explicitly, meaning you can actually restore Entra ID configurations and policies after ransomware or misconfiguration, not just re-provision identities. Skip this if your organization treats Entra ID as read-only or has no recovery SLA for identity infrastructure failures; the ROI only shows up when you've actually needed to restore conditional access rules or app registrations under pressure.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium: Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data. built by Barracuda Networks, Inc.. Core capabilities include Backup of 13 critical Entra ID components, Protection beyond user identity data, Microsoft Entra ID infrastructure backup..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium differentiates with Backup of 13 critical Entra ID components, Protection beyond user identity data, Microsoft Entra ID infrastructure backup.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium is developed by Barracuda Networks, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium integrates with Microsoft Entra ID. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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