Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.

Certera SSL Tools

Security ops teams that need to quickly validate SSL certificate configurations without spinning up paid infrastructure will get immediate value from Certera SSL Tools; the free CSR generation and certificate conversion utilities eliminate the friction of manual OpenSSL commands across teams. The toolset covers the core operations,decode, convert, validate,that catch misconfigurations before they hit production, which matters most during rapid deployments or incident response. Skip this if your organization needs automated certificate lifecycle management or centralized inventory tracking; Certera is a utility belt, not a certificate management platform.