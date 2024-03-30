Acra is a free database security tool. CalCom CHS for SQL Server is a commercial database security tool by CalCom Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.
SMB and mid-market teams managing SQL Server across hybrid environments will see immediate value in CalCom CHS for SQL Server's learning mode, which lets you test hardening policies on production without actually enforcing them first,a critical safeguard most competitors skip. CIS Benchmark-based enforcement combined with real-time drift detection and one-click rollback means you can harden aggressively without fear of breaking applications, and the centralized dashboard handles complexity across cloud and on-premises deployments. Large enterprises with rigid change control processes may find the simulation-then-enforcement workflow slower than their appetite for speed, and organizations needing SQL hardening as part of a broader platform security stack will need to integrate this as a point tool.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Acra vs CalCom CHS for SQL Server for your database security needs.
Acra: A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data..
CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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