Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. headquartered in Japan. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.