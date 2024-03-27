AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident responders who need to standardize live artifact collection across dozens of machines without building custom scripts from scratch should use AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework. It cuts the time to deploy a consistent acquisition playbook by letting you template and reuse proven utility chains rather than writing batch files for every engagement. Skip this if your team has already invested heavily in a commercial acquisition platform like Magnet AXIOM or Cellebrite; AChoir's strength is in the scripting flexibility that proprietary tools deliberately restrict.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
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Common questions about comparing AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework vs AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework: A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders..
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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