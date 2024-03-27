AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework: A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders..

AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.