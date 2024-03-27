AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AMExtractor is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident responders who need to standardize live artifact collection across dozens of machines without building custom scripts from scratch should use AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework. It cuts the time to deploy a consistent acquisition playbook by letting you template and reuse proven utility chains rather than writing batch files for every engagement. Skip this if your team has already invested heavily in a commercial acquisition platform like Magnet AXIOM or Cellebrite; AChoir's strength is in the scripting flexibility that proprietary tools deliberately restrict.
Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract Android device memory for offline analysis should use AMExtractor for its simplicity; it acquires physical memory via /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code or custom compilation, making it immediately deployable on rooted devices. The tool is free and available on GitHub with active maintenance signals. Skip this if you're looking for automated memory analysis or post-acquisition parsing; AMExtractor stops at the dump,you'll need separate forensic platforms to examine what you've extracted.
A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.
AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code.
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Common questions about comparing AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework vs AMExtractor for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework: A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders..
AMExtractor: AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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