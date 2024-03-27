AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework: A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders..

ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.