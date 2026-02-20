Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration: Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs. built by Strata Identity. Core capabilities include Identity fabric creation connecting multiple identity providers and applications, Centralized policy management for authentication and authorization, Application onboarding for SAML and OIDC applications..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.