Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Strata Maverics Identity Orchestration: Identity orchestration platform for managing distributed IAM across hybrid envs. built by Strata Identity. Core capabilities include Identity fabric creation connecting multiple identity providers and applications, Centralized policy management for authentication and authorization, Application onboarding for SAML and OIDC applications..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.