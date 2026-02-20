Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA): Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring for accounts and entitlements, Orphaned and dormant account discovery and cleanup, Privileged access monitoring and risk-ranking..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.