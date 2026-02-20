Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA): Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk scoring for accounts and entitlements, Orphaned and dormant account discovery and cleanup, Privileged access monitoring and risk-ranking..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.