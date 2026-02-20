AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Sysdig Cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing cloud security across application lifecycle with runtime insights. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime insights for risk prioritization, Cloud security posture management (CSPM), Vulnerability management..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.