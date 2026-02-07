AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Sysdig Cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing cloud security across application lifecycle with runtime insights. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime insights for risk prioritization, Cloud security posture management (CSPM), Vulnerability management..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.