AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Sophos Cloud Native Security: Multi-cloud security platform for workloads, identities, and compliance. built by Sophos. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud posture management across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, IaC, and Docker Hub, Automated compliance assessments with audit-ready reports, Linux and Windows host protection via agent or API..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.