AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Sophos Cloud Native Security: Multi-cloud security platform for workloads, identities, and compliance. built by Sophos. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud posture management across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, IaC, and Docker Hub, Automated compliance assessments with audit-ready reports, Linux and Windows host protection via agent or API..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.