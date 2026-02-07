Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Rapid7 InsightCloudSec because it combines agentless visibility with automated remediation, cutting your mean-time-to-fix on cloud misconfigurations by removing manual triage. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and platform security, with particular strength in CIEM and IaC scanning that most point solutions skip. Skip this if your priority is runtime threat detection over infrastructure posture; InsightCloudSec prioritizes what's exposed and how to fix it, not what's actively exploiting it.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Rapid7 InsightCloudSec for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Rapid7 InsightCloudSec: Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless visibility across multi-cloud environments, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Risk-based prioritization with contextual analysis..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Rapid7 InsightCloudSec differentiates with Real-time agentless visibility across multi-cloud environments, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Risk-based prioritization with contextual analysis.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Rapid7 InsightCloudSec serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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