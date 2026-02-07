AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec: Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless visibility across multi-cloud environments, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Risk-based prioritization with contextual analysis..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.