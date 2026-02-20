AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud: Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, CI/CD security, Secrets security..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.