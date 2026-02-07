Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud
Enterprise security teams shipping code through complex CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Prisma Cloud because it catches misconfigurations and secrets before they reach production, not after. Coverage spans Infrastructure as Code scanning, secrets detection, and software composition analysis all wired into your build process, plus agentless workload scanning that doesn't require agents at scale. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises infrastructure or prioritizes runtime threat detection over prevention; Prisma Cloud's strength is shifting left, not hunting active compromise.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud: Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, CI/CD security, Secrets security..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud differentiates with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, CI/CD security, Secrets security.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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