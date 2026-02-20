AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud Runtime Security: Real-time cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s & serverless. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Runtime threat protection with lightweight agent, Behavioral threat protection and malware analysis, Exploit prevention for cloud workloads..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.