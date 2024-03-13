Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository

Incident response teams and forensic investigators who need fast artifact definitions for Windows, macOS, and Linux will rely on Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository to avoid rebuilding collection logic for every investigation; the 1,213-star GitHub community has validated the YAML schema across thousands of real cases. This is free and lightweight enough to plug into custom collection scripts or commercial DFIR platforms without licensing friction. Skip this if your team expects vendor-backed support or quarterly updates; this lives or dies by community contribution, which means gaps in emerging OS artifacts may lag behind actual deployments.