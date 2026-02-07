Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Qohash Qostodian: Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks. built by Qohash. Core capabilities include Edge-based data security without data movement, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Granular data element tracking across files and sources..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.