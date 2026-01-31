1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Qohash Qostodian: Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks. built by Qohash. Core capabilities include Edge-based data security without data movement, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Granular data element tracking across files and sources..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.