Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Qohash Qostodian is a commercial data security posture management tool by Qohash. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data sprawl will find real value in Qohash Qostodian because it discovers and tracks sensitive data at the edge without moving it into a separate platform, cutting deployment friction and compliance risk. The flat-rate, employee-count pricing and multi-day rollout across the organization make this realistic for teams with limited budget and attention span. Skip this if you need deep integration with your SIEM or incident response playbooks; Qostodian excels at the front-end asset discovery and exposure insights (ID.AM and DE.CM) but doesn't own the response layer.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Qohash Qostodian for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Qohash Qostodian: Edge data security platform for discovering and managing sensitive data risks. built by Qohash. Core capabilities include Edge-based data security without data movement, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Granular data element tracking across files and sources..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Qohash Qostodian differentiates with Edge-based data security without data movement, Sensitive data discovery and classification, Granular data element tracking across files and sources.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Qohash Qostodian is developed by Qohash. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Qohash Qostodian serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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