Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Storage Security: Enterprise data protection platform for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud storage. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Multi-engine malware scanning for storage environments, Support for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-native storage, Compliance reporting with dynamic charts and PDF audits..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.