1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Storage Security: Enterprise data protection platform for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud storage. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Multi-engine malware scanning for storage environments, Support for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-native storage, Compliance reporting with dynamic charts and PDF audits..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.