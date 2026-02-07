Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Lightbeam Automated Remediation: Automated remediation platform for data security risks and access control. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Automated access revocation and permission management, Policy-driven playbooks for remediation actions, File-type and SMB folder-level controls..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.