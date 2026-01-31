Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..

Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception: AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks. built by Guardpot. Core capabilities include Zero false-positive threat detection, Physical and virtual honeypot deployment, Active Directory integration for credential monitoring..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.