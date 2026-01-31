Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Guardpot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need to catch lateral movement and credential theft before they become breaches should use Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception for its zero false-positive detection model and Active Directory integration that actually flags stolen credentials in real time. The platform's hybrid deployment across physical and virtual assets combined with automated firewall blocking of detected malicious IPs means you're not just alerting on compromise; you're disrupting it immediately. Skip this if your priority is post-incident forensics or you need a vendor with a large support organization; Guardpot prioritizes early detection over investigative depth, and a five-person team means you're buying into a leaner model.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception: AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks. built by Guardpot. Core capabilities include Zero false-positive threat detection, Physical and virtual honeypot deployment, Active Directory integration for credential monitoring..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex differentiates with External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing). Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception differentiates with Zero false-positive threat detection, Physical and virtual honeypot deployment, Active Directory integration for credential monitoring.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception is developed by Guardpot. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex and Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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