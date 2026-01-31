Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Guardpot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need to catch lateral movement and credential theft before they become breaches should use Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception for its zero false-positive detection model and Active Directory integration that actually flags stolen credentials in real time. The platform's hybrid deployment across physical and virtual assets combined with automated firewall blocking of detected malicious IPs means you're not just alerting on compromise; you're disrupting it immediately. Skip this if your priority is post-incident forensics or you need a vendor with a large support organization; Guardpot prioritizes early detection over investigative depth, and a five-person team means you're buying into a leaner model.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception: AI-powered deception platform using honeypots to detect & disrupt attacks. built by Guardpot. Core capabilities include Zero false-positive threat detection, Physical and virtual honeypot deployment, Active Directory integration for credential monitoring..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security differentiates with AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception differentiates with Zero false-positive threat detection, Physical and virtual honeypot deployment, Active Directory integration for credential monitoring.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception is developed by Guardpot. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security and Guardpot AI-Powered Cyber Deception serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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