Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Endlessh is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Security teams running exposed SSH services who want to waste attacker time and harvest reconnaissance data will find Endlessh invaluable; it costs nothing, requires minimal infrastructure, and the 8,400+ GitHub stars reflect real deployment at scale across government and critical infrastructure. The tarpit approach forces attackers into extended connections that reveal patterns and tool signatures before they ever reach your actual SSH daemon. Skip this if you need active response or threat hunting integration; Endlessh is pure deception and detection, not remediation.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Endlessh for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Endlessh: Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Endlessh is open-source with 8,418 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex and Endlessh serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex is Commercial while Endlessh is Free, Endlessh is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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