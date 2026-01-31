Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Endlessh is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Security teams running exposed SSH services who want to waste attacker time and harvest reconnaissance data will find Endlessh invaluable; it costs nothing, requires minimal infrastructure, and the 8,400+ GitHub stars reflect real deployment at scale across government and critical infrastructure. The tarpit approach forces attackers into extended connections that reveal patterns and tool signatures before they ever reach your actual SSH daemon. Skip this if you need active response or threat hunting integration; Endlessh is pure deception and detection, not remediation.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs Endlessh for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
Endlessh: Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Endlessh is open-source with 8,418 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and Endlessh serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is Commercial while Endlessh is Free, Endlessh is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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