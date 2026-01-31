Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Deception-as-Detection is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Lean security teams with limited budget will get the most from Deception-as-Detection; it builds honeypots and honey resources cheap enough to deploy across your entire network without licensing costs. The MITRE ATT&CK mapping means alerts come tagged with technique IDs, cutting your triage time versus generic honeypot noise. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting or automated response; this is detection-only, and you're operating the honeypots yourself.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Deception-as-Detection for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Deception-as-Detection: Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Deception-as-Detection is open-source with 292 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex and Deception-as-Detection serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex is Commercial while Deception-as-Detection is Free, Deception-as-Detection is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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