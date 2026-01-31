Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Deception-as-Detection is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Lean security teams with limited budget will get the most from Deception-as-Detection; it builds honeypots and honey resources cheap enough to deploy across your entire network without licensing costs. The MITRE ATT&CK mapping means alerts come tagged with technique IDs, cutting your triage time versus generic honeypot noise. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting or automated response; this is detection-only, and you're operating the honeypots yourself.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Deception-as-Detection for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Deception-as-Detection: Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Deception-as-Detection is open-source with 292 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security and Deception-as-Detection serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Key differences: Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is Commercial while Deception-as-Detection is Free, Deception-as-Detection is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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