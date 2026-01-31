Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. CounterCraft The Platform is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by CounterCraft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with both IT and OT networks should pick CounterCraft The Platform if you need attackers actively contained and interrogated before they touch production systems. The platform's 24-48 hour adversary isolation in digital deception environments generates forensic-grade threat intelligence automatically mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, which directly feeds your detection and response workflows; this matters more than passive honeypots for teams with dwell-time pressure. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial access or you lack the operational bandwidth to triage deception alerts; CounterCraft assumes attackers are already inside and your team can act on that assumption.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
Deception platform that diverts attackers & provides threat intelligence
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs CounterCraft The Platform for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
CounterCraft The Platform: Deception platform that diverts attackers & provides threat intelligence. built by CounterCraft. Core capabilities include Digital twin network replication for deception, Pre-breach and post-breach threat detection, Adversary diversion from critical assets..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense differentiates with AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures. CounterCraft The Platform differentiates with Digital twin network replication for deception, Pre-breach and post-breach threat detection, Adversary diversion from critical assets.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is developed by Acalvio Technologies. CounterCraft The Platform is developed by CounterCraft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and CounterCraft The Platform serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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