Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..

PacketViper Deception360: Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment. built by PacketViper. Core capabilities include Internal and external decoy deployment (Deception360), Agentless, inline network deployment as a bridged connection, Automated threat detection, prevention, response, and containment without SOAR..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.