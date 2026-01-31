Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. PacketViper Deception360 is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by PacketViper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams running flat or segmented networks who need to stop attackers before they reach production assets should deploy Deception360 for its agentless inline posture and automated kill-chain interception without requiring a SOAR. The platform covers DE.AE and DE.CM equally, meaning it detects intrusions and prevents lateral movement in the same workflow, which is rare in deception tools that typically excel at one. Skip this if your organization needs external threat intelligence feeds as a primary input; Deception360 generates IOCs from internal deceptions, not third-party threat data, so it works best as a detection amplifier alongside existing monitoring, not a replacement for it.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs PacketViper Deception360 for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
PacketViper Deception360: Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment. built by PacketViper. Core capabilities include Internal and external decoy deployment (Deception360), Agentless, inline network deployment as a bridged connection, Automated threat detection, prevention, response, and containment without SOAR..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security differentiates with AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP. PacketViper Deception360 differentiates with Internal and external decoy deployment (Deception360), Agentless, inline network deployment as a bridged connection, Automated threat detection, prevention, response, and containment without SOAR.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is developed by Acalvio Technologies. PacketViper Deception360 is developed by PacketViper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security and PacketViper Deception360 serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools, both cover Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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