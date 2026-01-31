Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..

PacketViper Deception360: Agentless deception platform with internal & external decoy deployment. built by PacketViper. Core capabilities include Internal and external decoy deployment (Deception360), Agentless, inline network deployment as a bridged connection, Automated threat detection, prevention, response, and containment without SOAR..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.