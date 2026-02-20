Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Virustotal is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Security teams doing ad-hoc malware triage and threat researchers will get the most from VirusTotal; its 90+ antivirus engines scanning a single file hash means you avoid maintaining separate vendor subscriptions for basic file analysis. The platform processes over 500 million submissions monthly, so if a hash is known malicious, VirusTotal's crowd-sourced detection catches it faster than waiting for your own tools to alert. Skip this if you need automated, continuous monitoring of your network traffic or endpoints; VirusTotal is a lookup tool, not a detection layer.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Virustotal for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Virustotal: Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Virustotal serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Threat Intelligence is Commercial while Virustotal is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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