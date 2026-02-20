Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by alphaMountain. Virustotal is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation
Security teams integrating threat intelligence into email, SIEM, or XDR workflows should evaluate alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation for its explainable scoring model, which surfaces the specific factors driving each domain and IP risk rating rather than burying verdicts in a black box. The API-first architecture means you can normalize reputation data across multiple threat feeds and catch newly registered phishing domains that legacy static lists miss. This is a weak fit if your priority is historical attribution or geopolitical intelligence; alphaMountain is purely focused on current infrastructure risk scoring.
Security teams doing ad-hoc malware triage and threat researchers will get the most from VirusTotal; its 90+ antivirus engines scanning a single file hash means you avoid maintaining separate vendor subscriptions for basic file analysis. The platform processes over 500 million submissions monthly, so if a hash is known malicious, VirusTotal's crowd-sourced detection catches it faster than waiting for your own tools to alert. Skip this if you need automated, continuous monitoring of your network traffic or endpoints; VirusTotal is a lookup tool, not a detection layer.
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation vs Virustotal for your threat intel feeds needs.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..
Virustotal: Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation and Virustotal serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is Commercial while Virustotal is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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