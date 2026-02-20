Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

ThreatSTOP Protective DNS: DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds. built by ThreatSTOP. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat blocking for malicious DNS resolution requests and IP connections, Threat intelligence from hundreds of data sources covering billions of data points, 600+ customizable security policies across 60+ threat categories..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.