Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds: Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Dark web intelligence from over 200 sources, Sinkhole network for malware identification, Malicious infrastructure detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.