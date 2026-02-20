Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

SecurityScorecard Intelligence Feeds: Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Dark web intelligence from over 200 sources, Sinkhole network for malware identification, Malicious infrastructure detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.