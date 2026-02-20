Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. GreyNoise Block is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by GreyNoise, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall and WAF alerts will cut noise by 60-70% with GreyNoise Block, since it separates actual threats from the background radiation of internet scanners. The platform's global deception network feeds real-time IP reputation data directly into your blocklists, and API integration with firewalls and SOAR platforms means you're acting on intelligence within minutes, not days. The tradeoff is clear: GreyNoise Block excels at continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis but won't replace your incident response toolkit or handle post-breach forensics, so teams expecting one platform to cover detection through remediation should look elsewhere.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs GreyNoise Block for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
GreyNoise Block: Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation. built by GreyNoise, Inc.. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious scanning and exploitation activity, Global deception network (honeypots) for threat collection, Configurable query-based blocklists..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. GreyNoise Block differentiates with Real-time detection of malicious scanning and exploitation activity, Global deception network (honeypots) for threat collection, Configurable query-based blocklists.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. GreyNoise Block is developed by GreyNoise, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and GreyNoise Block serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover IP Lookup, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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