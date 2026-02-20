SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in false positives from generic threat feeds should pick Abusix Guardian Intel for its proprietary honeypot and ISP abuse data; that direct sourcing eliminates the noise baked into shared threat intelligence pools. The low false positive rate combined with real-time SIEM and EDR integrations means your analysts spend time on actual incidents instead of tuning out alerts. Skip this if you need mature incident response or recovery workflows; Abusix prioritizes detection and monitoring over post-breach investigation.

GreyNoise Block

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall and WAF alerts will cut noise by 60-70% with GreyNoise Block, since it separates actual threats from the background radiation of internet scanners. The platform's global deception network feeds real-time IP reputation data directly into your blocklists, and API integration with firewalls and SOAR platforms means you're acting on intelligence within minutes, not days. The tradeoff is clear: GreyNoise Block excels at continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis but won't replace your incident response toolkit or handle post-breach forensics, so teams expecting one platform to cover detection through remediation should look elsewhere.