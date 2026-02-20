Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. DomainTools Domain Intelligence is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by DomainTools. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
DomainTools Domain Intelligence
Threat intelligence teams and incident responders at mid-market and enterprise organizations should choose DomainTools Domain Intelligence for passive DNS and domain historical data that actually accelerates investigation timelines without requiring sensor deployment. The platform maps to all three NIST Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and indicator analysis, which means you're not buying a point tool for one phase of response. Skip this if your primary need is managed threat hunting or if you want domain intelligence bundled with endpoint detection; DomainTools excels at the research layer but doesn't replace your EDR or SOC platform.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs DomainTools Domain Intelligence for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
DomainTools Domain Intelligence: Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation. built by DomainTools..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. DomainTools Domain Intelligence is developed by DomainTools. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and DomainTools Domain Intelligence serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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