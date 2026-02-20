Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Dataminr is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Dataminr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Enterprise security and risk teams managing third-party exposure and physical safety alongside cyber threats should evaluate Dataminr for its rare ability to fuse threat intelligence across digital and physical domains in real time. The platform monitors over one million public data sources and tracks vulnerability lifecycles while flagging travel risks and breach intelligence, covering four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and risk assessment. Skip this if your priority is incident response and remediation workflow; Dataminr is built for early warning and contextual intelligence, not playbook execution.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
AI platform for real-time event, threat & risk intelligence detection
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Dataminr for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Dataminr: AI platform for real-time event, threat & risk intelligence detection. built by Dataminr. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of 1M+ public data sources, Multi-Modal Fusion AI for event discovery, Intel Agents for contextual analysis using LLMs..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. Dataminr differentiates with Real-time monitoring of 1M+ public data sources, Multi-Modal Fusion AI for event discovery, Intel Agents for contextual analysis using LLMs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. Dataminr is developed by Dataminr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Dataminr serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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