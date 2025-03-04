AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Dataminr: AI platform for real-time event, threat & risk intelligence detection. built by Dataminr. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of 1M+ public data sources, Multi-Modal Fusion AI for event discovery, Intel Agents for contextual analysis using LLMs..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.